South Orange-Maplewood District Wins 3 National School PR Assn Awards

The following press release is from the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – The South Orange and Maplewood School District (SOMSD) has been honored with three prestigious 2024 Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). These awards recognize some of the District’s achievements in writing, electronic newsletter publishing, and in-house video production.

The organization cited the District’s excellence in writing based on the press release featuring Columbia High School (CHS) track and cross country runner Mae Dowling and Maplewood Middle School Principal Dara Crocker Gronau. Dowling broke the school record in the 1600-meter that Gronau had set when she was a CHS senior.

NSPRA also reviewed multiple issues of The SOMSD Newsletter as well as a video promoting “My Black Is Beautiful,” South Orange Middle School Principal Lynn Irby Hill’s Black History Month celebration, which was the basis of citing the District’s excellence in these categories.

“This is a tremendous honor, and everyone in the District can share in the pride it brings to us,” said Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing. “I want to congratulate Mr. Brubaker and everyone who has worked with him on telling some of the great stories in our District during the past year.

“When you work in school communications, nearly everything you do is a collaboration,” said Communications Director Paul Brubaker. “I want to thank the students, families, teachers, administrators, and staff members who worked with me in highlighting many of the great stories of the past year. Together, we showed that great things are happening in our District every day.”