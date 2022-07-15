South Orange-Maplewood K-12 Summer Reading Lists for 2022

Summer Reading Lists

At the end of each school year, a lists of summer reading suggestions for grades K – 12 are compiled by librarians from the South Orange and Maplewood schools and the public libraries, and are available online through the SOMSD website and the public library sites.

Physical copies of these books are available at the public libraries and your local bookstores. eBook and eAudiobook copies can be accessed by clicking on the links below each book with your town’s library card. You can also read many of these books on MackinVIA. Click on the link below to access reading lists by grade level.