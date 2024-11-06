Star of Stage & Screen Mandy Gonzalez Returns to Her Hometown to Perform at SOPAC

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) proudly announces a stirring performance from local icon-turned-Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Known for her work in Tony Award-winning Broadway productions Hamilton and Wicked, and for originating the role of Nina Rosario in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Gonzalez returns to her hometown of South Orange, New Jersey to perform Home for the Holidays, an evening-length duo performance of seasonal favorites, plus tunes from her signature repertoire.

“I’m so excited to be celebrating the holidays with my family and friends in my hometown at SOPAC,” says Gonzalez. “The holidays in SOMA are absolutely magical — the lights, decorations, and free parking meters really get you into the holiday spirit! I can’t wait to see you there!”

Presented in partnership with SOMA Stage, this SOPAC Mainstage event presents the Drama Desk Award winner at her most intimate and unadorned, singing beloved tunes in English and Spanish. Audiences have the rare opportunity to hear the range not only of Gonzalez’s vocal technique but also of her style and emotion. A master song-interpreter, she connects the music with the lyric at every turn — from Nat King Cole to Stephen Sondheim.

“We love working with Mandy,” says SOMA Stage Founder & Producing Artistic Director Dana Spialter. “She is such a unique and vibrant talent. We are so lucky to have her as part of our community here in SOMA and can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays!” Says SOPAC Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya, “We are honored to welcome Mandy to the Mainstage, after the enchanting performance she delivered in our LOFT through the SOMA Stage Reading Series. In addition to her incredible vocal talent, she brings a kind of warmth to her live shows that really moves the audience.”

SOPAC encourages patrons to reserve tickets in advance. To view SOPAC’s full 2024-25 season calendar, patrons can visit SOPACnow.org/events.

Mandy Gonzalez is an accomplished film, TV, and stage actor and author. She possesses one of today’s most powerful and versatile contemporary voices. Her passion for theatre began at 15 when she attended a musical theatre camp with teachers like Ann Reinking, Treat Williams, and Gregory Hines. At 19, she left college to go on tour with Bette Midler as a backup singer before moving to New York City to pursue her Broadway dreams. Her first Broadway role was in Aida. Gonzalez then brought her talent to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, where she originated the role of Nina Rosario, and for which she received a Drama Desk Award. As a proud Latina-American, the story of Nina resonated deeply. Mandy then soared as Elphaba in Wicked and left an indelible mark on megahit Hamilton, where she starred as Angelica Schuyler for six years. She also received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli’s Comin’. At the beginning of 2020, Mandy was diagnosed with breast cancer and battled the disease doing chemotherapy while still performing eight shows a week in Hamilton. Her fight persisted through the pandemic which included remote schooling for her daughter as well as continuing chemotherapy alone due to visitor restrictions. In July 2020 she rang the “cancer-free” bell. Gonzalez has appeared in recurring roles on Madam Secretary, BULL, and Quantico, and alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. She appears on the silver screen in Across the Universe and Man on a Ledge, and serves as the voices of Mei in Disney’s Mulan 2 and Mother Rose for Disney series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery. In October 2024, Gonzalez will begin guest-starring in the role of Norma Desmond at select performances of Broadway‘s upcoming Sunset Blvd. When not on stage, on set, or traveling, Gonzalez resides in New Jersey with her husband, daughter, and two dogs.

The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.