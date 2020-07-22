Stuck at Home and Need Some Culture? Check Out Montclair Art Museum’s New Virtual Tours

From the Montclair Art Museum:

Montclair Art Museum (MAM) is excited to announce the launch of Virtual Tours. Utilizing Matterport 3D technology, MAM Virtual Tours are the next best thing to actually being in the galleries. This technology allows our docents to lead visitors on a “walkthrough” of the Museum from their home device. Until the Museum reopens its doors to the public in September, and even afterward, Virtual Tours are an innovative new way to enjoy the Museum’s exhibitions.

“During these challenging times, art is more important than ever. Art has the power to transport us to new places, challenge our assumptions, and transform our perception of the world. For this reason, we have taken on the challenge to bring art to you at home,” said Noaa Stoler, Assistant Director, K–12 Learning & Gallery Interpretation at MAM. “Our docents and staff are training to use Matterport so that we can virtually bring visitors back into the Museum to look at, and talk about, art.”

MAM’s Interim Director Ira Wagner is excited about this new addition. “We’re thrilled to offer our members and friends an opportunity to experience our wonderful exhibitions. Led by our talented docents, Virtual Tour participants will have an opportunity to have a meaningful engagement with art.”

Wagner is hopeful that this technology will allow MAM to expand its reach outside of its traditional geographic base of visitors and to people who cannot physically come to the Museum after we reopen the galleries in September.

MAM Virtual Tours will be live, interactive, and led by the Museum’s knowledgeable docents through the Zoom platform. Visitors will learn about art on view in the galleries and be guided to make observations. All levels of art-appreciation are welcome! Virtual Tours are free for Museum members and $5 per connection for nonmembers.

Upcoming Virtual Tours:

Wednesday, July 29, 1 p.m. – Virgil Ortiz: Odyssey of the Venutian Soldiers tour with Cheryl Slutzky

Wednesday, August 5, 12 p.m. – Uncaged: Animals in the Collection tour with Sandra Delle

Wednesday, August 12, 2 p.m. – Federico Uribe: Animalia tour with MaryAnn Baskinger

MAM Virtual Tours utilize Matterport 3D technology generously funded by Board trustee and local real estate agent Sam Joseph.