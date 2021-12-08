Summit Downtown Releases 2021 Holiday Event Schedule

From Summit Downtown

Thanksgiving will be here soon, which means the holiday season is right around the corner! Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is excited to announce the downtown holiday events and initiatives for 2021: Small Business Saturday, Celebrate in Summit, Carriages & Carolers, and returning this year by popular demand, The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt. The Summit VISA Gift Cards, accepted at over 100 Summit businesses city-wide, are also available this holiday season so people can support Summit businesses by giving the gift of local! More information on holiday events and Summit VISA Gift Cards can be found on summitdowntown.org.

The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt ● November 27 – December 18

A great event for adults and kids alike! The HillTop Elves are hidden within more than 50 different downtown Summit businesses or in the storefront windows; shoppers and their families are urged to wander downtown in search of the HillTop Elf! The more elves you find, the better chance to win! No purchase is necessary. Scavenger Hunt Forms are available at all participating businesses or can be downloaded off the SDI website. The participating businesses are listed on the form where shoppers identify where they saw the elf at each business. Completed forms must be turned in by 4PM on Saturday, December 18 to be entered to win $500 Summit VISA Gift Card. 10 runners up will also each win $100 gift cards. Summit VISA Gift Cards are accepted by over 100 Summit businesses and make great holiday gifts! The winning completed forms will be drawn on Monday, December 20; winners will be notified by email.

Small Business Saturday ● November 27

Small Business Saturday offers a meaningful alternative to shopping at the mall or on Route 22 for Black Friday. Never more important than now, start your holiday shopping and support local businesses while enjoying live music throughout downtown and free Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm at Lyric Park (corner of Beechwood Road and Bank Street). The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt will begin on Small Business Saturday too! Many downtown businesses will also feature special promotions and sales for the day.

Celebrate in Summit ● Saturday, December 18 ● 1-4PM

Shop, dine, and celebrate right in downtown Summit this holiday season! There will be music throughout the downtown and Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm at Lyric Park (corner of Beechwood Road and Bank Street). At the Promenade at 426 Springfield Ave, an ice carver will be making holiday sculptures out of ice! Come see him in the act from 1-3pm; the sculptures will be at the Promenade for as long as weather allows. NEW this year the Santa Photo Booth, grab a free photo with Santa at The Promenade! All activities are free to the public. Special thanks to Major Sponsor Christie’s International Real Estate, Summit Office for making this event possible!

Carriages & Carolers ● 1-4pm ● November 27, December 4, 11 and 18

Take a break from your downtown shopping to enjoy holiday music, strolling carolers and brass, and free Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm Saturdays November 27, December 4, 11 and 18. The boarding location will be Lyric Park, located at the corner of Bank Street and Beechwood Road. Use 17 Beechwood Road for GPS.

FREE Holiday Shopper Parking

Courtesy of the City of Summit and Summit Downtown, Inc., there will be FREE holiday shopper parking December 11-26 at 90-minute meters, in the Bank St. Lot, and on the 1st floor of the Tier Garage on Springfield Ave.

Summit VISA Gift Cards

Looking for a new way to support local Summit businesses while giving a great gift to that special someone? Accepted at over 100 Summit businesses, both in and outside the downtown, Summit VISA Gift Cards are available for purchase at summitdowntown.org. Don’t know what to get? Get Summit Gift Cards!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.