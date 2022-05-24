Summit Downtown To Host Live Music Every Thursday & Friday in June & July

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is excited to be hosting Summit Street Sounds for 2022 with a great line-up of new talent. We are proud to announce that over 45 musicians will be playing the streets throughout the summer!

Downtown Summit will be alive with music from 5-8pm every Thursday and Friday night in June & July. Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. See you in Summit!

Performers and locations for the first week*

June 2

Promenade (next to MONDO, 426 Springfield Avenue) Mrs. Eller and the Fellers

Lyric Park (corner of Bank Street + Beechwood Road) FrostKings Band

Maple Street (corner of Maple St & Summit Ave) The Wag

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Place) Judah S. Goldman

Due 360 (corner of Maple St & Union Place) Matt and Rob Acoustic Duo

June 3

Promenade (next to MONDO, 426 Springfield Avenue) Charlie Apicella & Iron City

Lyric Park (corner of Bank Street + Beechwood Road) Fishmarket Stew

Maple Street (corner of Maple St & Summit Ave) Zuko, Phillips, Cohn & Starr

Due 360 (corner of Maple St & Union Place) Adam Shaber

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Place) Broke & Busted Acoustic Duo

*Performers and locations subject to change. Check our website for a full list of performers and locations: summitdowntown.org.

On Thursday, June 9th, the return of SDI’s Family Fun Night will coincide with Summit Street Sounds! We have a special performance by local band The Kootz on Maple Street to add to all of our activities in town! Enjoy a carnival atmosphere on Beechwood Road with live children’s entertainment, petting zoo, OMG bubbles, live music, kids activities, games, crafts and more. Thanks to Brownie Points Bakery & Lois Schneider Realtor for sponsoring this event. For a full list of activities and entertainment for Family Fun Night, please visit summitdowntown.org.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.