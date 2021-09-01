Summit to Host Arts + Cars: Downtown Art Festival and P.A.L. Classic Car Show on September 19

From Summit Downtown, Inc.

Arts + Cars is back and the first big outdoor event in downtown Summit since 2019. The event is rain or shine, from 10am-5pm on Sunday, September 19. Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) will host an event that’s fun for the whole family! From 10am to 5pm there will be a juried art show with lots of art and crafts for sale by artist vendors, the P.A.L. Classic Car Show, live music from the 52nd Street Band and others, and children’s activities. These activities are being organized cooperatively by the Summit Police Athletic League (P.A.L.), SDI, and the Visual Arts Center of NJ (VACNJ).

Windows into Art: Before September 19th even arrives, Windows into Art will begin September 7th and run through the end of the month. In coordination with Summit Public Art, SDI matched 20 artists with 20 downtown businesses for the art installation of Windows into Art. Folks are encouraged to stroll downtown and find the installations in the various storefronts. The list of businesses can be found on the Summit Downtown website, here.

Art Festival: The Summit Downtown Art Festival is back! This is an outdoor, juried art show with plenty of art and wares for sale including jewelry, paintings, ceramics, clothing, and more. The Art Festival part of Arts + Cars will be located on Springfield Avenue between Maple Street and Summit Avenue. The Art Festival is co-organized by the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey.

Live Entertainment: The day kicks off with Paul Fessock bringing music downtown as DJ, then grabbing the stage with his band for the live music of World of Rock. They’re followed by the music of one of Summit Street Sounds most popular musical groups, BBD Rhythm & Blues and then the headliner 52nd Street Band covering the great Billy Joel’s music. The 52nd Street Band was a big hit in 2019 and is back by popular demand. The stage will be located at the intersection of Beechwood Road and Springfield Ave. Special thanks to Investors Bank for sponsoring this great musical entertainment!

Classic Car Show: Organized by the Summit Police Athletic League (P.A.L.), hundreds of classic cars will be displayed on Union Place and lower Beechwood Road. For more information on the car show or to enter your car, please visit summitpal.org.

Beer & Wine Garden: The Bank Street parking lot will be transformed into a Beer & Wine Garden featuring wines donated by Summit downtown’s own Cambridge Wines and draft brews from Bull ‘n Bear Brewery. Open beginning at 11AM, all are welcome but only those with proof of age 21 & over will get a wristband to buy alcoholic beverages. Kids coloring and some corn hole will also be in the garden to enjoy and food trucks are on Bank Street. Drink tickets can be purchased at the entrance at Lyric Park on Beechwood Rd. and are CASH only.

Children’s Activities will be provided by the Summit YMCA and The Connection on Springfield Avenue between Beechwood Road & Maple Street. Also roaming around for the kids will be Krazy Kevin juggling along on his unicycle, Shawn Yaney the immensely popular balloon artist, FPC Car Racing and more!

Summit Farmers Market will be open at the corner of DeForest Ave and Woodland Ave from 8AM-1PM.

