The Adult School Presents ‘Interrupting Bias and Microaggressions in Our Daily Lives’ on March 24

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School is proud to present Marta Elena Esquilin as the 2022 Redpath Event’s featured speaker. The lecture: Interrupting Bias and Microaggressions in Our Daily Lives will take place on March 24th, from 7-9pm in the Columbia High School library.

Our nation is experiencing a great moment of transformation, and the possibilities for change are endless. Central to this movement is the necessity for a serious focus on racial and social justice within every sector of our society. Diverse cross-sections of our population have recognized that we can no longer move forward as a democratic nation without seriously addressing how issues of inequity are operating within our daily lives. Through a combination of experiential exercises, the introduction of new frameworks and participation in small group discussions, participants will learn and apply new strategies for impacting change in their lives and communities.

Marta Elena Esquilin is a social justice educator, higher education administrator and DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) consultant. She currently serves as the Associate Dean of the Honors Living Learning Community at Rutgers Newark, and Assistant Professor of Professional Practice in the American Studies Program.

This evening honors the late Robert U. Redpath, a distinguished former trustee of the Adult School, in whose memory a fund has been established to provide an annual program highlighting his interest in communications and language.

