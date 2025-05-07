The Ahn Trio and Violinist Zach Brock to Perform an Intimate Evening of Contemporary Chamber Music on May 17

From the Ahn Trio with Zach Brock:

The Ahn Trio with Zach Brock will be performing Saturday, May 17 at 8pm in an historic Montrose Park home designed by architect Grosvenor Atterbury. This beautiful room provides an intimate setting with great acoustics for live music. The program will run about 90 minutes with a short intermission, followed by light refreshments and time to meet the artists and socialize. Tickets are $40 with all proceeds going to the artists.

Click here or use the QR code below to purchase tickets:

For more information please contact Michael Parlapiano at [email protected] or 646-210-8043.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: 111 Turrell Ave. South Orange, NJ,

Tickets: $40, includes refreshments

About the Ahn Trio:

Founded by sisters Lucia Ahn (piano), Maria Ahn (cello), and Angella Ahn (violin, founding member), the Ahn Trio has forged a distinctive identity in the world of contemporary chamber music. Born in Seoul and trained at the Juilliard School, the trio is known for pushing the boundaries of classical music through cross-genre collaborations and inventive programming.

The Ahn Trio has been featured in Time, People, Vogue, and GQ, and their album Dvořák, Suk, Shostakovich: Piano Trios earned the German Echo Award. Their commitment to expanding the piano trio repertoire has led to collaborations with composers such as Michael Nyman, Kenji Bunch, and Mark O’Connor, who composed his Triple Concerto specifically for the trio.

Collaboration with Zach Brock:

Zach Brock, a Grammy Award-winning violinist and a core member of the acclaimed band Snarky Puppy, brings a rich background in jazz, improvisation, and modern composition. His collaborations with the Ahn Trio began last year and fuses classical finesse with dynamic spontaneity.