The Written Word Comes Alive at The Adult School’s “Likely Stories” Event on Monday, March 24

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

On Monday, March 24, 7:30pm at The Woodland, the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School presents Likely Stories, an evening of storytelling inspired by Isaiah Sheffer’s Selected Shorts at Symphony Space. Likely Stories is where the written word comes alive when read by great performers.This year’s event features NY actors (living in Maplewood) Christiane Noll and Eddie Kaye Thomas, both performing for the first time with Likely Stories. Emily Zacharias, actor and Adult School trustee and teacher will again direct, host and perform.

Christiane Noll has extensive work on Broadway playing leading roles in Jekyll & Hyde, Urinetown, Dear Evan Hansen and Ragtime, for which she was Tony nominated. Christiane has soloed with Symphony Orchestras around the country and live-streamed a very successful Cabaret Concert at SOPAC during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eddie Kaye Thomas began early on Broadway playing opposite Natalie Portman in The Diary of Anne Frank. He is well known for several film franchises – notably, playing Paul Finch in American Pie, and Rosenberg in Harold & Kumar. He has starred in primetime television and streaming series including HBO’s How to Make it in America, CBS’s Scorpion and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime.

Emily Zacharias has directed Likely Stories since 2006. She has been featured in six Broadway productions, and has created countless roles Off-Broadway, Off-Off and in regional theater. As a singer she has soloed with Symphony Orchestras, and with the Lincoln Center Composers’ series. TV credits include the Law & Order franchise and WeCrashed. Partnering with the Pierro Foundation, she co-conceived “Art in the Public Eye” and “Seeing Deeper: TAU, the Monumental Masterpiece in our Midst.”

As a special part of this anticipated biennial event, the life and legacy of Eva Samo will be honored. Eva is being remembered for her remarkable 51-year commitment to The Adult School as the longest serving advisor to staff, students and trustees.

Join us in the Great Hall at The Woodland, Monday, March 24, at 7:30pm for Likely Stories. Stay for the wine and dessert after-party with the performers! All funds raised support the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Tickets prices are $40 General Admission ($50 at the door) and $60 RESERVED Seating and available at https://givebutter.com/LikelyStories2025.