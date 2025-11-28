Turtle Back Zoo Announces ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ Schedule

“Holiday Lights Spectacular” at Turtle Back Zoo will be open free to the public every day from Friday, November 28 through Sunday, January 3 (closed December 24, 25 & January 1) from 5-9 p.m. The zoo will be illuminated and will feature more than 50 winter- and holiday-themed characters. Donations of non-perishable food, used winter coats, and new toys are suggested.

The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is located at 560 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ. To find out more about programs, exhibits and hours, visit https://www.turtlebackzoo.com/.

