VIDEO: Adam Sandler Spotted Filming in South Orange & Maplewood

Adam Sandler came to South Orange and Maplewood recently to film Happy Gilmore 2 — to the delight of excited locals.

“Adam and his daughter Sunny were so nice,” said South Orange resident and photographer Jamie Meier of Live Love Maplewood. “They made a point to say hi to all the excited kids watching. They took some pics and thanked everyone for letting them film in their neighborhood.”

Meier shared her video of Sandler at a shoot in a South Orange house off of Center Street at the corner of S Kingman Road, where she said they filmed for several days. Sandler was also spotted at Seton Hall University and at Kim’s Nails in Maplewood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Meier (@livelovemaplewood)

According to New Jersey Monthly, Sandler and his family have moved to New Jersey while he is filming, and has been spotted at numerous other locales including Goldberg’s Deli in Millburn, Faubourg restaurant in Montclair and throughout Morristown.

The sequel’s cast includes Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and Julie Bowen.