The Columbia High School Chorus, directed by Nicholas Diaz, sang moving renditions of the hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson and the song “We Are” by Ysaye Barnwell at the 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance, hosted by the South Orange/Community Coalition on Race on January 16, 2023 in the CHS auditorium.

