Words Bookstore Hosts Tina Kelley for ‘Rise Wildly’ Virtual Reading November 11

Words Bookstore is hosting Tina Kelley in a virtual reading from her new fourth full-length poetry collection, Rise Wildly, on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Poet and journalist Tina Kelley, winner of the 2019 Maplewood Literary Award, has heard and told hundreds of stories and, like all reporters, aims for the facts and the psychological heft behind them on matters ranging from marriage and child-rearing to caregiving for her mother and her earth. Her mind catches on shiny facts and phrases that she gathers in combinations that can surprise, delight, and inform. Both reverent and irreverent, but always aiming for accuracy and empathy, she explores the darkest corners, then lifts her eyes high.

Tina Kelley’s earlier books include Abloom & Awry (CavanKerry Press, 2017); Ardor, which won the Jacar Press 2017 chapbook competition; Precise (Word Poetry, 2013); and The Gospel of Galore (Word Poetry, 2002), winner of a 2003 Washington State Book Award. She coauthored Almost Home: Helping Kids Move from Homelessness to Hope, and reported for The New York Times for a decade, sharing in a staff Pulitzer for 9/11 coverage. Her writing has appeared in Poetry East, Southwest Review, Prairie Schooner, and The Best American Poetry 2009.\

“Tina Kelley wows us with her infections wonder of the earthly and the divine. She is the queen of the cool fact, mistress of the miraculous.” – Martha Silano

