[words] Bookstore to Host Authors of ‘How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney’ on Saturday, December 2

From [words] Bookstore:

Have you ever wondered how Santa gets down the chimney? Well, if so then you are in luck as local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore is excited to announce that Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen will be in our store on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM to answer that very question.

When Santa arrives at a child’s house on Christmas Eve, does he go down the chimney feet first or head first ? What if he gets stuck? What if there is no chimney? The multiple award-winning duo of Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen tackle a perennial question in their new book HOW DOES SANTA GO DOWN THE CHIMNEY with answers both ridiculous and plausible.

Mac Barnett is a New York Times best-selling author and winner of multiple awards including two Caldecott honors for his books Extra Yarn and Sam & Dave Dig a Hole.

Jon Klassen is a New York Times best-selling writer and illustrator and winner of the Caldecott Medal for his 2012 picture book THIS IS NOT MY HAT.

Both Mac and Jon are the co-creators of Shape Island, a stop-motion animated series based on their best-selling Shape series of books.

This event is free and open to the public with no prior purchase or registration required. Event host [words] Bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue right in the heart of downtown Maplewood.