Maplewood Middle School Students Evacuated to CHS Due to Gas Leak

The leak occurred due to construction work at Dunnell & Baker by a PSE&G contractor, according to Maplewood officials.

After a gas leak occurred at Dunnell Road and Baker Street this morning around 10:30 a.m. due construction by a PSE&G contractor, students Maplewood Middle School were relocated first to the Maplewood Country Club and then to Columbia High School, according to township officials.

“All Maplewood Middle School students and staff have been relocated to Columbia High School due to a nearby gas leak outside of the middle school,” South Orange-Maplewood School District spokesperson Paul Brubaker confirmed. “Students and staff are safe. Students will be dismissed from CHS this afternoon. Families have been informed. Acting Superintendent Gilbert will release more details later.”

It is not yet known if tonight’s performance of the CHS Musical Mamma Mia! at MMS will be postponed.

Village Green will update this story.

 

 

