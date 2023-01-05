VIDEO: Water Restored After Main Breaks on 3rd Street in South Orange

A water main break around 6 p.m. on January 4 in downtown South Orange caused “widespread water issues” for local residents. However, service was restored sometime after10:00 p.m., after New Jersey American Water responded to and repaired the break. Authorities are recommending that local residents let faucets run several minutes before use. There is no boil-water alert.

Road closures were continuing at Third Street between Valley and Sloan and on Sloan Street between Second and Third streets late Wednesday evening.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum reported from the scene and posted this video to Facebook live: