The Starbucks Coffee below the South Orange train station has re-opened for business after months of being closed for renovations.

The renovations give the baristas more room to move behind the counter, lengthen the space and move the restroom facilities. The space that once was a seating pit is now part of the area used by employees. There is still seating along the interior wall.

Signs out front welcome customers back. “We got a refresh and can’t wait to see you inside.”