Colorful Dinner Delivery is Cooking Up Plant-Based Dinners in SOMA

From Colorful Dinner Delivery

Aiming to make dinnertime less stressful and help families incorporate more plant-based food into their diet, Colorful Dinner Delivery has been cooking up and delivering dinner for residents of South Orange, Maplewood, and the surrounding areas since September 2020.

Colorful Dinner Delivery offers a new dinner recipe every Tuesday and Thursday, with a variety of family-friendly favorites such as Sweet Potato Mac n’ Cheese with BBQ Cauliflower Bites, Lasagna Soup with Cashew Ricotta & Herbed Garlic Breadsticks, and Black Bean Burgers with Rosemary Root Vegetable Fries.

Founded by Ilene Moreno, a local Maplewood resident, author of the The Colorful Kitchen cookbooks and blog, and mother of two, Colorful Dinner Delivery brings Ilene’s recipes straight to your doorstep. Ilene’s approach to cooking reinterprets childhood staples like Mac & Cheese or Hamburger Helper and into healthy, plant-forward meals that the whole family will love.

Colorful Dinner Delivery uses seasonal, wholesome, and organic ingredients. Meals are made freshly prepared each Tuesday and Thursday morning, then delivered (contactless) to customers with reheating instructions.

Village Green readers can receive 10% off their first Colorful Dinner Delivery order by using code “VILLAGE10” at checkout.