Downtown Summit Kicks Off Holiday Season With Festive Events, Family Fun, and Holiday Cheer

Get ready to ring in the most wonderful time of the year in Downtown Summit! Starting Saturday, November 29th, Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) invites everyone to celebrate the season of giving with a month-long lineup of holiday events, local shopping specials, and plenty of cheer – all leading up to the grand Celebrate in Summit finale on Saturday, December 20th.

Shop Small & Support Local on Small Business Saturday – November 29th

The holiday magic begins with Small Business Saturday, an all-day celebration of Summit’s incredible local shops and restaurants. Find the perfect gifts, enjoy exclusive in-store promotions, and support the small businesses that make Summit special. Starting that same day, the incredibly popular Find the HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt returns! Over 100 mischievous elves will be hidden across participating downtown businesses from November 29th through December 20th. Shoppers are encouraged to keep a keen eye out for these festive figures for a chance to win prizes. Pick up a scavenger hunt pamphlet, scan the QR code for the map of participating locations, explore the different shops, and see how many elves you can find! It is fun for all ages and a great way to explore Summit’s vibrant downtown.

Carriages & Carolers Return for the Season – November 29th, December 6th, 13th & 20th (1 – 4PM)

Get ready for the rhythmic clip-clop of hooves and sounds of holiday music as one of Summit’s favorite holiday traditions returns with Carriages & Carolers! Enjoy the sights and sounds of the season with horse and carriage rides starting on Beechwood Road, strolling musicians spreading cheer through the streets, the lively beats of DJ Mr. Socks at Lyric Park, and holiday tunes from Summit Street Sounds performers! Plus, get a delicious cup of hot chocolate to keep you warm while waiting in line for carriage rides – courtesy of Zappia’s! Carriages & Carolers will run every Saturday from November 29th through December 20th, from 1 – 4PM, so there are plenty of opportunities to get in on the fun!

Summit Downtown, Inc. Gift Card Giveaway – Limited Time Holiday Bonus!

SDI is spreading extra joy by bringing back the Summit Visa Gift Card Giveaway! For every $50 in Summit Visa Gift Cards purchased, you’ll receive an additional $10 bonus card (up to $100 in bonuses). This special offer will only be available for in-person purchases in the SDI office, on Saturday, November 29th and Fridays, December 5th, 12th, and 19th, from 1 – 4PM (only while supplies last). Summit Visa Gift Cards can be used at over 150 downtown Summit businesses, and it is the perfect way to shop local and give the gift of Summit this holiday season.

Celebrate in Summit – Saturday, December 20th (1 – 4PM)

The holiday festivities culminate with Celebrate in Summit, a joyful community celebration to wrap up the season. Enjoy the final day of Carriages & Carolers and the HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt, watch a master ice sculptor create a stunning works of art during a live carving in the Promenade, and discover even more surprises that will make downtown sparkle with holiday spirit.

Make Your Holidays Happier in Downtown Summit – AND GET FREE PARKING (December 13th – 31st)!

From family fun and festive entertainment to shopping specials and seasonal surprises, downtown Summit is the place to be this holiday season. Come shop, dine, and celebrate… and make magical memories right here in the heart of your community. Plus, get free parking from Saturday, December 13th to Wednesday, December 31st courtesy of Summit Downtown, Inc!

About Summit Downtown, Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting Summit’s vibrant downtown community. Through events, marketing, and partnership with local businesses, SDI works to make Summit a welcoming destination for shopping, dining, and community experiences.

For more information on all upcoming events, visit www.SummitDowntown.org or follow @SummitDowntown on social media