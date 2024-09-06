Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary Celebrates its 1st Anniversary Thursday, Sept. 12

From Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary:

Join Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary (9 Highland Place, Suite #1 in Maplewood) on Thursday, September 12th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate the first Anniversary of Maplewood’s first independent, local resident, and women-owned dispensary.

We officially opened our doors as the first independent, women-owned dispeon August 31st last year. After a soft opening, we had our grand opening on October 21st. This past year has been an amazing journey, though not without challenges. We have persevered, and we love sharing our passion for cannabis with our community.

We cater to those with a refined taste and believe that cannabis can transform lives into an elevated experience when properly used. The plant’s healing benefits bring happiness while lowering inflammation. We offer a 5-star experience that starts with our luxurious, friendly environment with highly educated budtenders ready to guide every customer on their journey.

Our diverse team of local SOMA/MAPSO residents are prepared to bring you joy and excitement, and committed to delivering a Higher Level of Wellness!!

We are celebrating all day with deals on select products, Sweet Treats, live Acoustic Guitar by The_Maybe, Unveiling of Ken Stanek Sketch of the Dispensary, Brand Pop-up with Precious, the first black women-owned premium prerolls and Prolific Growhouse premium flower

We are thrilled to announce that our dispensary and CBD apothecary will now offer delivery services this month. Direct Leaf has selected us as the debut dispensary for its delivery services.

About DirectLeaf: First delivery service to receive their NJ state license as a Black woman and social equity-owned business.

About Precious Prerolls: Precious Osagie-Erese, a nationally recognized and award-winning cannabis entrepreneur and advocate, this brand is a story of adversity and triumph. It explores how a young Black woman is taking the cannabis industry by storm to bring restorative justice and economic growth to her community. PRECIOUS speaks to every person who has ever been knocked down and led to rethink life’s journey but found the strength to persevere with the support of community, pure grit, and a will to succeed. This brand is representative of people who are chasing dreams, pushing the limit, and breaking glass ceilings. Let this brand serve as a reminder to never stop dreaming.

About Prolific Growhouse: a proudly Black-owned cannabis brand founded by David Nicolas in the heart of Trenton, New Jersey. We’re not just a cannabis company; we’re a movement. From our humble beginnings, we’ve grown to be featured in over 75 dispensaries across North, Central, and South Jersey, offering strains that are dope and fun crafted for both quality and enjoyment.

Follow us:

@BossLadyElevated

@preciouscannaco

@prolificgrowhouse

@DirectLeaf

Don’t miss out on this celebration. Come join us for a day filled with joy, excitement, and a higher level of Wellness!