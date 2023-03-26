Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary Coming in Spring 2023 

From Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary:

The first solely woman-owned, independent Cannabis dispensary to open in Maplewood, NJ

As TheCannaBossLady boutique celebrates Women’s History month, it is proud to announce its expansion, Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary, coming in late Spring 2023. The new venture will be the first solely woman-owned cannabis business in Maplewood, awarded a retail license by New Jersey on Feb 6, 2023 and endorsed by the township last April. Elevated will offer consumers a luxury dispensary experience that will feature craft cannabis, located adjacent to the current CBD shop on 9 Highland Place in downtown Maplewood, NJ. Founder and owner Jill Cohen is a pioneer who has been committed to the cannabis industry for more than 20 years.

For decades, Ms. Cohen researched and became an authority on the medicinal power of the hemp plant, and on a personal level, it helped her heal from an abusive childhood. In 2019, she began selling CBD as a brand ambassador for TribeTokes and Potency no. 710, before she opened her CBD boutique in 2021. Ms. Cohen made it her mission to meet with activists and other entrepreneurs in New York and New Jersey to advocate for cannabis legalization. She is among a group of pioneers who are opening cannabis businesses in New Jersey that are independently owned.

“I am thrilled to be expanding my business and offering a new destination for New Jersey residents to discover the best craft cannabis that New Jersey has to offer. Elevated is going to be a plush, welcoming environment that offers a higher level of wellness. In addition, I will continue supporting the community through social equity events that explain how to expunge your cannabis records. Health-focused events like my menopause series and women empowerment events like my full moon rituals and boss lady brunches will also continue,” shared Jill Cohen, founder and owner of Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary.

Elevated will feature craft cannabis from local cultivators like the brand Miss Grass and luxury products from My Bud Vase, Puffco. and Her Highness NYC, to name a few.

Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary will be located at 9 Highland Place, Maplewood, NJ, which has an anticipated soft opening in May 2023 and grand opening in June 2023. . To learn more about TheCannaBossLady boutique’s products and ongoing event series, such as the Boss

Lady Brunch and Menopause 101, please go to cannabosslady.com and follow on Instagram @TheCannaBossLady.

About Jill Cohen

A South Orange resident, Jill Cohen is the owner and founder of TheCannaBossLady CBD Boutique and Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary. Ms. Cohen began her career in the advertising industry as a sales and experiential events specialist. She has more than 20 years of experience in business development, building relationships with top executives and event planning. Before she pivoted into the cannabis industry, she was executive vice president at the International Advertising Association where she managed financial operations, implemented operational strategies, and sold sponsorships to key international advertising executives. Her true passion has always been cannabis health and wellness because it supported her recovery from extreme anxiety and panic attacks caused by her tumultuous childhood. She found relief and healing from the medicinal power of the hemp plant. This led to an educational journey where she became a Certified CBD Consultant and brand ambassador for Potency no. 710 and TribeTokes. In 2021, she founded TheCannaBossLady boutique, the first women-owned CBD storefront in Maplewood Village, New Jersey. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About TheCannaBossLady

TheCannaBossLady was founded in 2021, a women-owned CBD shop in the tri-state area. It offers a highly curated marketplace for online or in-person shoppers with a wide range of products and educational resources, including high quality CBD, edibles, wellness, skin care, intimacy, spirituality and beauty products to cultivate a modern cannabis lifestyle. TheCannaBossLady educates and empowers women to make knowledgeable choices when selecting cannabinoid products. In Spring 2023, Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary will open to offer discerning clientele craft cannabis. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.