Lorena’s Targets Late March for Grand Reopening & Return of Indoor Dining at New Location

If you’ve been pining to dine on site at Restaurant Lorena’s new location, you’ll need to pine a little longer.

After projecting a grand opening and limited indoor dining by late February, chef and owner Humberto Campos now reports, “We’re looking like it’ll be closer to end of March.”

Still, fans can enjoy some of the finest French American cuisine in New Jersey through curbside pickup and local delivery from Lorena’s new location at The Clarus, 160 Maplewood Avenue. Lorena’s, a 15-year staple of the Maplewood community, moved from its former home at 168 Maplewood Avenue in mid-January.

“What we’re really looking forward to is seeing our clients again soon and sharing the joy of the new space with them, as well as seeing new faces and making new connections,” Campos said earlier this year. “The fact that we are able to stay in Maplewood is quite comforting. We’ve formed a lot of friendships here over the years, not just with our long-time clients, but also with the town’s merchants. It’s a tight-knit community. People look out for each other. I couldn’t ask for a better town, so being able to move just next door is a no-brainer.”

For more information on Restaurant Lorena’s, visit www.restaurantlorena.com.