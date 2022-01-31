BusinessFood & WellnessMaplewood

Luna Stella in Maplewood Has a New Chef & New Menu

by The Village Green
The Village Green
After temporarily closing last October, Restaurant Luna Stella at 5 Highland Place in Maplewood Village reopened just before Christmas with a new chef — Klaus Kronsteiner.

Kronsteiner is now garnering attention from the Bergen Record, which touted his bona fides, including former executive chef of the “acclaimed” French restaurant Chez Catherine in Westfield. Kronsteiner has also brought along wine director Adam Greer, formerly of The Ardor in Gillette.

The Record reports that Luna Stella “has moved away from its original menu that was heavy on Italian food and pasta and has a shorter menu focused on ‘international cuisine’ with dishes like grilled octopus with fingerling potatoes, zucchini and squash carpaccio; pan-seared scallops with cauliflower; duck with shoyu sauce and red shiso salt; avocado chocolate mousse; and goat cheese budino with raspberry sorbet.”

The menu includes vegan and gluten-free options.

Klaus Kronsteiner is the new executive chef at Luna Stella in Maplewood.

Klaus Kronsteiner. Luna Stella.

The pricing: entrees running from a $22 butternut squash risotto to a $37 pan seared duck; desserts are in the $10-12 range.

Read the Bergen Record’s story here. 

Luna Stella, 5 Highland Place, Maplewood; 973-761-7600, restaurantlunastella.com.

