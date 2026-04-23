Maplewood Announces Schedule of 2026 FIFA World Cup Events

From Maplewood Township:

Get ready for a summer of fun as Maplewood gears up for the FIFA World Cup to land in New Jersey this summer.

We kick things off at Springfield Avenue’s Annual MayFest on Sunday, May 17, when the NYNJ Host Committee will be rolling up their Double Decker party bus for all sorts of fun.

And you’ll want to clear your calendar for Thursday, June 25, when Maplewood will kick the evening off with a family movie (Air Bud: World Pup) in Memorial Park, followed by a street-wide watch party along Maplewood Avenue.

Let the games begin!