Maplewood Follows South Orange and Adopts Indoor Mask Mandate

The Maplewood Township Committee voted last night to enact a mandate requiring the use of a face mask in all indoor settings — meaning all public buildings and businesses — except when eating or for those under the age of 2 or unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

The mandate became effective at midnight, December 22, 2021, and follows on South Orange’s mask mandate which was declared on December 21, 2021.

The mandate also required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for those attending Township sponsored events or private events that are open to the public. (Scroll down for details.)

TC member Nancy Adams, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said that she had nonetheless contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Referring to the Omicron variant, Adams noted, “Even being careful, it’s really contagious. It’s ruined my Christmas and I’d like everyone to be more careful.”

Adams said, “We can’t do anything about people who won’t comply except for mandating the right behavior.”

Read Mayor Frank McGehee’s message on the mask mandate here:

Maplewood and South Orange leadership met yesterday morning [December 21, 2021] to ensure blanket coverage for our community. Last night the Maplewood Township Committee unanimously approved moving forward with a mandate requiring the use of a mask in all indoor public settings, businesses and public buildings effective immediately, with the exception of:

when eating/drinking

people under the age of two

those who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Effective immediately any person attending an indoor Township sponsored event or private events that are open to the public will also be required to:

Show proof of COVID vaccination among eligible individuals, 5 years and older (two weeks after 2nd dose of Moderna, 2nd dose of Pfizer or 1 dose of Johnson and Johnson) with a vaccination card, using the DOCKET App or a picture of the vaccination card; OR

Show proof of a negative COVID test (can be an in-home test as long as there are no symptoms, otherwise a rapid antigen or PCR) 72 hours from event.

View the full Maplewood Township Indoor Events policy here.

These decisions were made in collaboration with our local health departments, the Special Improvement District Managers, and key stakeholders. As we continue to be thoughtful regarding this pandemic, especially taking into account the spread of the Omicron variant, our main goal continues to be the same: keeping the community healthy and safe.

Thank you,

Mayor Frank