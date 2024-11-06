Maplewood Village Is Excited To Welcome New Restaurant Barn Bird Kitchen

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Barn Bird Kitchen is the newest project from the Butterknife & Hammer hospitality company. Founder and head chef, Emeka Onugha, along with business partners Jafrania Onugha and Chukah Morah, have created a unique dining experience. The restaurant celebrates the classic comfort food, fried chicken, inspired by Chef Emeka’s passion for showcasing the art and expertise required to create delectable fried chicken.

Restaurant and business partner, Jafrania, emphasizes “the restaurant features flavors rooted in Southern American tradition, refined over generations by African Americans. It truly is a tribute to the culinary pioneers who have significantly influenced American gastronomy, and are recognized worldwide.”

Chef Emeka, a Nigerian culinary enthusiast, taps into his culinary exposures growing up, and how this plays a pivotal influence in the Barn Bird Kitchen concept. He recalls enjoying a variety of spices and flavor profiles, all while watching his mother cook, and how he frequently “pretended to run a restaurant with his siblings, and exchanged homemade lunches with friends at school.” Emeka has a rich culinary background that influences his signature dishes. With a strong presence in the South Orange and Maplewood community, he previously introduced popular restaurant concepts on Springfield Avenue including HLS, Freetown, and Asado by Butterknife and Hammer, along with creating successful menu concepts for Brick City Vegan, and more. Emeka is now sharing his true passion through recipes inspired by his childhood at Barn Bird Kitchen.

Barn Bird Kitchen and the Maplewood Village Alliance welcome the community to join in celebrating the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, November 7th, 2024, @11AM, 147 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood.