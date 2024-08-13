Maplewood Village To Hold Annual Sidewalk Sale August 22 – 24

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance is hosting its annual Sidewalk Sale. This is a great opportunity to snag some great bargains and deals from Maplewood Downtown merchants. Explore and support local shops. You will find amazing offers and unique treasures from some of your favorite spots in Maplewood Village. Whether you’re hunting for seasonal fashions, home décor, or one-of-a-kind gifts, there will be something for everyone. Stroll through the Village, enjoy the lively atmosphere, and snag incredible bargains you won’t find anywhere else, or any other time of year. Join us for an outdoor shopping experience that’s as delightful as the savings!

Thursday August 22 through Saturday August 24 on the streets of Maplewood Village.