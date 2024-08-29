BusinessMaplewood

Maplewood’s Acme Rubber Stamp Works Awarded $10K Small Biz Grant

Acme Rubber Stamp Works was one of 500 businesses nationwide to win an American Express and Main Street America Backing Small Businesses Grant.

The following press release was shared by the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

On Tuesday, June 25, American Express and Main Street America announced the  grant recipients for the Backing Small Businesses Grant Program.

Acme Rubber Stamp Works, based in Maplewood at 6 Burnett Avenue, was among the 500 winners. 

Acme Rubber Stamp Works is honored to be one of the recipients of the Small  Business Grant. We believe that small businesses are the backbone of our  communities and this assistance will help us to accomplish some needed  renovations, enhance our community involvement and enable us to expand our  engraving services,” said Lori Bierman, owner of Acme Rubber Stamp Works. 

Lori Bierman

Continued Ms. Bierman, “Our primary business is making rubber stamps, self-inking  stamps, signs and seals. Acme has been at the same location in Maplewood since 1973, servicing the community and surrounding towns. We are a unique type of  business in that we have a very specific item to provide our customers. We find that  our customers are so happy to be able to come to our shop in Maplewood and talk directly to the manufacturer instead of emailing back and forth, to find out what  type of product would be best for them and how quickly we can supply that product. We are the true definition of a small community-oriented business.” 

Acme Rubber Stamp Works is part of the Springfield Avenue Maplewood Main Street, one of 25 Main Street communities in New Jersey.

“The small businesses that make up our Main Street are mostly owned by friends and neighbors who are  invested in the local community and are the heart of our business community. Lori and Acme Rubber Stamp Works exemplify the multigenerational entrepreneurial  spirit, and I’m thrilled she was chosen for this well-deserved grant,” added Nicole  Dooskin Wallace, executive director of Springfield Avenue Maplewood. 

Acme Rubber Stamp Works, 6 Burnett Ave.,Maplewood, NJ

American Express and Main Street America announced the 500 small business owners who have been awarded $10,000 through the Backing Small Businesses grant program. The program’s 2024 grant recipients represent U.S. small businesses across all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico. Later this year, grantees will have the opportunity to apply for an additional $30,000 enhancement grant that will be awarded to 25 small businesses. 

Since launching in 2021, Backing Small Businesses has provided over $9 million in  grants to 1,180 small business owners nationwide. American Express and Main Street America initially created the grant program to help economically vulnerable  small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow their  businesses. 

This program is part of American Express’ Backing Small” initiative to provide  financial support and resources to small business owners experiencing economic hardships. Other Backing Small grant programs include Backing Historic Small Restaurants and Backing International Small Restaurants. Backing Small is an  extension of American Express’ longstanding commitment to support small independent businesses globally, including through its Shop Small movement and Small Business Saturday campaign, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. 

Meet the most recent Backing Small Businesses Enhancement Grant Recipients: https://mainstreet.org/the-latest/news/500-small-business-owners-receive-10- 000-grants-through-backing-small-businesses-program 

To learn more about the Backing Small Businesses grant program and learn about  the grantees, click here.

