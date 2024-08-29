Maplewood’s Acme Rubber Stamp Works Awarded $10K Small Biz Grant

The following press release was shared by the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

On Tuesday, June 25, American Express and Main Street America announced the grant recipients for the Backing Small Businesses Grant Program.

Acme Rubber Stamp Works, based in Maplewood at 6 Burnett Avenue, was among the 500 winners.

“Acme Rubber Stamp Works is honored to be one of the recipients of the Small Business Grant. We believe that small businesses are the backbone of our communities and this assistance will help us to accomplish some needed renovations, enhance our community involvement and enable us to expand our engraving services,” said Lori Bierman, owner of Acme Rubber Stamp Works.

Continued Ms. Bierman, “Our primary business is making rubber stamps, self-inking stamps, signs and seals. Acme has been at the same location in Maplewood since 1973, servicing the community and surrounding towns. We are a unique type of business in that we have a very specific item to provide our customers. We find that our customers are so happy to be able to come to our shop in Maplewood and talk directly to the manufacturer instead of emailing back and forth, to find out what type of product would be best for them and how quickly we can supply that product. We are the true definition of a small community-oriented business.”

Acme Rubber Stamp Works is part of the Springfield Avenue Maplewood Main Street, one of 25 Main Street communities in New Jersey.

“The small businesses that make up our Main Street are mostly owned by friends and neighbors who are invested in the local community and are the heart of our business community. Lori and Acme Rubber Stamp Works exemplify the multigenerational entrepreneurial spirit, and I’m thrilled she was chosen for this well-deserved grant,” added Nicole Dooskin Wallace, executive director of Springfield Avenue Maplewood.

American Express and Main Street America announced the 500 small business owners who have been awarded $10,000 through the Backing Small Businesses grant program. The program’s 2024 grant recipients represent U.S. small businesses across all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico. Later this year, grantees will have the opportunity to apply for an additional $30,000 enhancement grant that will be awarded to 25 small businesses.

Since launching in 2021, Backing Small Businesses has provided over $9 million in grants to 1,180 small business owners nationwide. American Express and Main Street America initially created the grant program to help economically vulnerable small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow their businesses.

This program is part of American Express’ “Backing Small” initiative to provide financial support and resources to small business owners experiencing economic hardships. Other Backing Small grant programs include Backing Historic Small Restaurants and Backing International Small Restaurants. Backing Small is an extension of American Express’ longstanding commitment to support small independent businesses globally, including through its Shop Small movement and Small Business Saturday campaign, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

