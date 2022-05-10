Arts & CultureBusinessCommunityMaplewood

MayFest Returns to Springfield Avenue in Maplewood Sunday, May 15

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Springfield Avenue Partnership’s annual MayFest Street Fair returns to Springfield Avenue Maplewood on Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The fair runs along Springfield Avenue in Maplewood NJ, from Indiana Street to Rutgers Street. This family-friendly event includes activities for the kids (petting zoo, bounce castle, train rides, and more) plus retail vendors selling a wide variety of food and merchandise. Participants include local businesses and non-profits as well as craft and food vendors from around the region. 

MayFest will also feature stages with live music by popular local bands, a DJ, and special performances and demonstrations by Springfield Avenue dance and self-defense studios.

Local demonstrations at the corner of Springfield Ave and Yale Street include*:

  • 12:30pm–Inspirational Dance
  • 1:30pm—Blue Life Karate
  • 2:00pm—LaChaney’s Dance and Music Academy
  • 3:00pm—Premier Martial Arts

The line up of local bands at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Prospect Street is*: 

  • 11:00am–Mike Choi
  • 12:00pm–In-Tune School of Music
  • 1:00pm—Ben Williams
  • 2:00pm—Big Mamou
  • 3:00pm—Los Traficantes
  • 4:00pm—Zoo’s 

*Line-ups subject to change

MayFest event is made possible through the support and generosity of our sponsors, all of which are local businesses. 

The Apothecarium | DCH Millburn Audi  | Winchester Gardens | Premier Martial Arts | HLS Juice Bar & Grill | Marigold Dentistry and Orthodontics | Joe Canal’s Maplewood | Our Gang Travel | BCB Bank | The Breadstand | CKO Kickboxing | Blue Life Karate

MayFest 2022 is presented by DCH Millburn Audi and The Apothecarium and hosted by the Springfield Avenue Partnership. More information can be found on our website: www.springfieldavenue.com

