More Good News for Maplewood Village: Coda to Expand With New Eatery; Tandoori Chef II Takes Lorena’s Old Space

Hot on the heels of news that Maplewood Village will again have a movie theater in 2022 and the former Maplewood Kings Food Market location will again house a grocery store, there’s more good news for Maplewood Village: longtime Village restaurant Coda Kitchen & Bar is expanding, as Tandoori Chef II moves to the former Lorena’s location at 168 Maplewood Avenue.

It’s all happy news for one of Maplewood’s premiere commercial districts, as the local economy continues to recover from the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lorena’s, consistently ranked as one of New Jersey’s best dining experiences, started serving diners on location at its new space in The Clarus at 160 Maplewood Avenue early this year. The former Lorena’s space at 168 Maplewood Avenue will now be taken over by Tandoori Chef II, which is currently located behind Coda and can be accessed from Baker Street or Highland Place.

With Tandoori Chef relocating across Maplewood Avenue, Coda will then expand, with a new dining option, into the former Tandoori Chef II space.

Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis confirmed the good news and added that Coda’s liquor license has been expanded to include the new premises. Dafis added that he did not have a timeline as yet for the projected opening or name for the expanded Coda space, but he explained that the expansion will include a “different menu, maybe tapas at night and drinks” with “lite bites out on the patio/courtyard.”