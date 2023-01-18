NJ Artist to Open New Ceramics Studio ‘CLAY’ in Heart of South Orange

From Dee Billia:

The Village of South Orange has added a new jewel in its arts-centric downtown with the addition of CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Avenue on the first floor of the new Vose and Taylor building. The creation of renowned ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the light and bright space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, an avid supporter of the arts said, “In South Orange we are invested in bringing new businesses to the thriving downtown area. Especially a woman-owned business such as CLAY. Ms. Shevkun’s studio will add greatly to the economic footprint in South Orange, and to the quality of life as young and old benefit from all that arts participation offers. We welcome CLAY, and Ms. Shevkun, to our community!”

Already attracting attention from South Orange and Maplewood residents, the grand opening on Jan 28 11a.m.-5p.m. at 10 Vose Avenue, South Orage will give an opportunity for the public to visit the beautiful new studio, meet Ms. Shevkun and find out more about classes and other events. As an introduction, visitors can paint a pottery vase for only $25 (while supplies last). Ms. Shevkun’s Indigo Road Studio pottery creations will be available for sale at 20% off. Aspiring potters can also visit the website at indigoroadstudio.com and sign up for future single “try-it” classes.

“I’m so excited to start teaching classes again,” stated Ms. Shevkun. “I’ve been planning CLAY for almost a year, and to see it finally opening is so gratifying. Ceramics and teaching are my passion, and CLAY allows me to fulfill both of those in South Orange-Maplewood, an area known for its arts activities.”

Ms. Shevkun earned her degree at the Tyler School of Art in Temple University, where she majored in Art Education. Within a few weeks of graduation, she landed a job teaching art at Plainfield High School. A large vacant classroom in the building inspired her to kick-start the space into the center of the art program for the multi-cultural student body. With support from the district she brought in wheels, a kiln, and supplies that would engage her students for years to come.

“Hands-on interactive learning transcends language, and creating ceramics inspired my students and built confidence in their abilities,” said Ms. Shevkun. Due to her initiative and guidance, the Plainfield students took part in a gallery show at the Herb & Milly Iris Gallery at South Orange Performing Arts Center in 2017, an exciting and new achievement for high schoolers in the urban district.

In 2019, Ms. Shevkun outfitted her basement as a home studio and began to create her own work on a larger scale. The positive reaction was swift from her social media followers, and IndigoRoadStudio.com was born. Word traveled quickly and soon her pieces were selling out within hours of posting on Facebook and Instagram. National publication Real Simple took notice as well. Her work has been featured in two editions of the famed Lifestyle magazine.

Find out more about classes and other events at www.IndigoRoadStudio.com or at the open house on Jan 28. Follow CLAY and Indigo Road Studio on Instagram and Facebook @indigo_road_studio and @somaClaystudio. Ms. Shevkun can be reached at Lindsey@claybyindigo.com.