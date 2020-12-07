Open Air Holiday Market Remaining Dates in South Orange and Maplewood

South Orange and Maplewood’s business districts have introduced open air markets this season to provide optimally safe, quality shopping experiences, benefitting local retailers, crafters and shoppers.

South Orange Village Center

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is pleased to host an Open-air Holiday Market this season at the Sloan Street Parking Lot. This temporary outdoor retail marketplace will sell finely crafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, art and gift items made by many of our area’s finest local artisans and craftspeople. The market is generously sponsored by Investors Bank and Fran Lichtman and Randy Rabney of Hearth Realty.

Three Open Air Holiday Market dates remain in South Orange:

Thursday evenings: 12/10, 12/17 from 4-8pm

Christmas Eve – 12/24 from Noon to 3pm

Springfield Avenue Maplewood

Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM), General Store Cooperative, Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate are celebrating local shopping this holiday season with the Springfield Avenue Open-Air Holiday Market every Saturday through December 19 at Yale Corner (1866 Springfield Ave., Maplewood). The outdoor retail market, which is open 11am – 3pm, will feature a creative mix of local makers, live music, and tons of giftable options from local small businesses. Remaining dates are December 12 and 19.

The market will have COVID-safety measures in place, including limiting the number of customers in the market at one time and requiring face masks at all times. Mask ambassadors will ensure that customers are following the market rules.

Maplewood Village

The Maplewood Village Alliance is hosting a Holiday Market on Saturday, December 12 (postponed from December 5 due to weather) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local artisans and markets, “great shopping, lively music and delicious food.”