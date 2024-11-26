South Orange Downtown Celebrates Small Business Saturday With an Exciting Street Fair, Downtown Promos, and Ice Skating

From South Orange Downtown:

This weekend, South Orange Downtown will host its annual Small Business Saturday Street Fair on Village Plaza (20-32 Village Plaza, South Orange, NJ). For the first time, the celebration will span the entire weekend, on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, from 10 AM to 4 PM. This two-day event celebrates local businesses, artisans, and vendors, featuring unique jewelry, apparel, art, and gifts from returning holiday market favorites and exciting new participants.

DOWNTOWN DOLLARS: SHOP LOCAL, SAVE BIG OR SMALL

As part of the celebration, visitors can stop by the South Orange Downtown tent at the Street Fair to pick up a Downtown Dollars coupon, offering $10 off a $50 purchase at participating downtown businesses. This exclusive promotion is valid only on Saturday, November 30, while supplies last.

Participating businesses include:

Ambiance Jewelers – 53 South Orange Ave.

Bakes by Izzy – 108 W South Orange Ave.

BGR – 9 W South Orange Ave.

Chipoba – 50 South Orange Ave.

CLAY by Indigo Road Studio – 10 Vose Ave

GameChanger Fitness – 209 Valley St. Unit C

Garden of Edith – 54 South Orange Ave.

Gra Lifestyle at The Co-Lab – 57 South Orange Ave.

Juice Hub – 61 Academy St

Jus’ Tacos – 6 Village Plaza

Kitchen a la Mode – 59 South Orange Ave.

Little Shop of Hip-Hop – 111 South Orange Ave.

Love You Girl Boutique – 76 South Orange Ave.

Lumie Salon –260 Valley Street

Moxie Salon- 9 W South Orange Ave.

Neighbor’s Wine Shop – 61 South Orange Ave.

NJ Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwan – 114 Valley St.

Pandang – 8-12 Village Plaza

Pet Wants – 63 South Orange Ave.

Sadie’s – 19 South Orange Ave.

Soma Sweets at The Co-Lab – 57 South Orange Ave.

SOPAC – 1 SOPAC Way

South Orange Frame Shop – 76 South Orange Ave. Suite 006

The Botanica Boutique – 70 Taylor Place

The Gift Dispatch – 65 Valley St.

Village Diner – 1 Sloan St.

Three Birds Yoga Studio – 18 S Orange Ave Suite 3. 2nd Fl

Three Daughters Baking Co. – 12 Vose Ave.

Tito’s Burritos – 6 W South Orange Ave.

Town Hall Deli – 74 First St

Wildly Florals – 9 Scotland Rd

Ariyoshi – 56 W South Orange Ave.

Little Brain Lab – 76 South Orange Ave. LL ST04

Miti Miti – 10 Sloan St.

Village Hall Restaurant – 101 South Orange Ave.

Walia Ethiopian Restaurant – 11 Village Plaza

For more details on Downtown Dollars, visit southorangedowntown.org/downtown-dollars.

POTTERY MARKET AND RIBBON CUTTING AT CLAY BY INDIGO ROAD STUDIOS

As part of the weekend’s activities, CLAY by Indigo Road Studios will host a Pottery Market on Saturday, November 30, from 11 AM to 4 PM in the walkway in front of their studio at 63B South Orange Ave. The market will feature an array of handmade pottery, including bowls, mugs, and vases, crafted by their workshop members.

At 12 PM, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will mark the official opening of this exciting new creative space in South Orange. Visitors are invited to attend, explore the studio, shop for unique pottery, and support local artists in the heart of downtown.

THE ANNUAL ELF CHASE EXPERIENCE

Adding to the weekend excitement is the kickoff of the annual Elf Chase Experience, where visitors can explore downtown businesses to spot hidden elves. Each discovery earns an Elf Ticket, entering you into a prize drawing for $250 worth of gift cards from downtown retailers, including local shops, restaurants, and more.

Elf Tickets can be dropped off at one of three locations:

Holiday Market at Village Plaza (operating 10 AM to 4 PM Nov 30, Dec 1, 15 and 22)

Kitchen a la Mode (19 South Orange Ave.)

Village Diner (1 Sloan St)

The winner will be announced at the South Orange Downtown Holiday Market on December 22. No purchase is necessary to participate, and participants do not need to be present to win.

With so much to enjoy, from the Street Fair and Downtown Dollars promotion to ice skating and the Elf Chase, Small Business Saturday is a perfect opportunity to support local businesses, discover unique gifts, and enjoy the holiday season in South Orange.

For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.