South Orange Downtown Launches Facade Grant Program to Assist Small Businesses with Storefront Improvements

From South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown recently launched a new grant program to assist small businesses and property owners located within the SID boundaries with performing façade improvements to their storefronts. The South Orange Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program is intended to provide some financial relief and encourage small businesses to reinvest in the downtown district.

“As a business owner in town I understand how hard it is to balance the many expenses that come up every day and many of them take priority to decorative improvements”, explains Cat Fisher, South Orange Downtown Chair. “That is why South Orange Downtown is thrilled to announce this grant that will give business owners a chance to update their facades with our financial assistance.”

South Orange Downtown recognizes the positive impact that individual building improvements can have on the overall appearance, quality and vitality of the downtown business district. The program kicked off with the transformation of two facades at 4 Village Plaza, Lucky Fortune Restaurant and the Village Smoke Shop.

“The goal is to help small businesses and property owners rehabilitate and enhance their storefronts by providing an incentive grant that covers 75% of the cost of eligible improvements with a maximum grant allowance of $2,000 per applicant,” stated Melissa Hodge, Executive Director of South Orange Downtown. “This program will benefit both the community and our small businesses.”

The South Orange Downtown Facade Improvement Grant will be managed by the organization’s Beautification Committee. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and priority will be given to storefronts in extreme disrepair. Eligible projects include business signage, awnings, exterior lighting, exterior painting and other additions or improvements that add to the visible exterior appeal of eligible.

Interested applicants can download the application online at southorangedowntown.org/grant or by contacting Melissa Hodge via email at melissa@southorangedowntown.org.

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.