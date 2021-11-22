South Orange Downtown’s Open-Air Holiday Market Opens on Small Business Saturday and Runs Thursdays Thru Dec 23

From South Orange Downtown

The 2nd annual South Orange Downtown Open-Air Holiday Market will kick off on Small Business Saturday, November 27 in the Sloan Street Parking Lot.

This temporary outdoor retail marketplace will sell finely crafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, art and gift items from local businesses and handmade by SOMa’s finest local artisans and craftspeople. The market will provide the community with great gift options while offering an outdoor, socially-distanced holiday shopping experience. There will be live entertainment and different activities at each market.

There are 5 market dates and vendors will rotate throughout the season. The market will be held in the Sloan Street Parking lot on the following dates and times.

Small Business Saturday 11/27 from 10am to 3pm

Thursdays, 12/2, 12/9, 12/16 and 12/23 from 1pm-6pm

Participating businesses and vendors include (vendor list subject to change; not all vendors present at all markets):

Achieve Foundation (Gift Wrapping Station on 11/27)

Ahh-Land Woman Herbals LLC

Amarna Books and Media

Aurelia Handbags

BAXTER+BAYARD

Birdsong Soy Candles

Chu Homemade Blessings LLC

Clean Temple Body Essentials

Columbia High School

Concepts Dance Studio *

Cowgirl In The Sand

Design Studio 7 LLC

E.S.F. Lifestyle

Fabyoulife

Fine Art by Iram Yeates

Glass Designs

Grand Archer Candles

Grandma Emma’s

Grid Iron Waffle Shop *

Haus Art

Indigo Road Studio

Joy Yagid Photography LLC

Kimaya Kama

Kinley Bear Shoppe

Kitchen a la Mode *

Knick Knack Art

Last Call Mixology

Lunher Candles

Mayamam Weavers

MizFit Vintage

MOD Studio *

Mrs. Meshugga

Narf Clothing & Apparel

Nitjuan Designs

Pamcake Sweets and Treats

Pickles, Olives, Etc…

Pinecones & Purls

Rose & Root

S&P, Sadie’s

Sadie’s *

Sayba Naturals

Scented Whites LLC

Sew Leana *

Shine The Lights Designs

Simoy Aromatics

SmocKit, Some Sister LLC

SPICEGROVE

Style Halo

Taproot Organics

Tea & Tunes

The Botanica Boutique

The Calming Cauldron

The Essential Spirits

The Giraffe’s Heart

The Hanky Shoppe

The Little Scent Shoppe

The Lowly Esculent

The Rose Hammer

TheCannaBosslady

Ultimate Side Dish LLC

UPWORDS

Wildly Floral Co. *

*South Orange Downtown Business

Click here to view the latest list of participating vendors.

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.

PRESS CONTACT:

Melissa Hodge

Executive Director

melissa@southorangedowntown.org

P 973.763.6899