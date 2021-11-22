South Orange Downtown’s Open-Air Holiday Market Opens on Small Business Saturday and Runs Thursdays Thru Dec 23

From South Orange Downtown
The 2nd annual South Orange Downtown Open-Air Holiday Market will kick off on Small Business Saturday, November 27 in the Sloan Street Parking Lot.
This temporary outdoor retail marketplace will sell finely crafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, art and gift items from local businesses and handmade by SOMa’s finest local artisans and craftspeople. The market will provide the community with great gift options while offering an outdoor, socially-distanced holiday shopping experience. There will be live entertainment and different activities at each market.
There are 5 market dates and vendors will rotate throughout the season. The market will be held in the Sloan Street Parking lot on the following dates and times.
- Small Business Saturday 11/27 from 10am to 3pm
- Thursdays, 12/2, 12/9, 12/16 and 12/23 from 1pm-6pm
Participating businesses and vendors include (vendor list subject to change; not all vendors present at all markets):
Achieve Foundation (Gift Wrapping Station on 11/27)
Ahh-Land Woman Herbals LLC
Amarna Books and Media
Aurelia Handbags
BAXTER+BAYARD
Birdsong Soy Candles
Chu Homemade Blessings LLC
Clean Temple Body Essentials
Columbia High School
Concepts Dance Studio *
Cowgirl In The Sand
Design Studio 7 LLC
E.S.F. Lifestyle
Fabyoulife
Fine Art by Iram Yeates
Glass Designs
Grand Archer Candles
Grandma Emma’s
Grid Iron Waffle Shop *
Haus Art
Indigo Road Studio
Joy Yagid Photography LLC
Kimaya Kama
Kinley Bear Shoppe
Kitchen a la Mode *
Knick Knack Art
Last Call Mixology
Lunher Candles
Mayamam Weavers
MizFit Vintage
MOD Studio *
Mrs. Meshugga
Narf Clothing & Apparel
Nitjuan Designs
Pamcake Sweets and Treats
Pickles, Olives, Etc…
Pinecones & Purls
Rose & Root
S&P, Sadie’s
Sadie’s *
Sayba Naturals
Scented Whites LLC
Sew Leana *
Shine The Lights Designs
Simoy Aromatics
SmocKit, Some Sister LLC
SPICEGROVE
Style Halo
Taproot Organics
Tea & Tunes
The Botanica Boutique
The Calming Cauldron
The Essential Spirits
The Giraffe’s Heart
The Hanky Shoppe
The Little Scent Shoppe
The Lowly Esculent
The Rose Hammer
TheCannaBosslady
Ultimate Side Dish LLC
UPWORDS
Wildly Floral Co. *
*South Orange Downtown Business
Click here to view the latest list of participating vendors.
About South Orange Downtown
Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.
PRESS CONTACT:
Melissa Hodge
Executive Director
melissa@southorangedowntown.org
P 973.763.6899