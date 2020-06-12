South Orange Village Center Alliance Votes to Remove Bunny’s Owner From Board

The Board of Directors of the South Orange Village Center Alliance, the organization that oversees South Orange’s downtown business district, today voted to remove Leslie Pogany, owner of Bunny’s Sports Bar, from the Board, effective immediately.

Of 12 members present during the public Zoom meeting, 10 voted for the removal. The two who voted against were Maurice Blackwell, who represents residents on the board, and Leslie Pogany.

Pogany and Bunny’s have been at the center of controversy in the South Orange/Maplewood community after an incident on May 8 in which the business owner’s son allegedly used racial slurs toward a South Orange resident and her father whose car was stalled.

The incident, part of which was captured on a cellphone video by an unidentified bystander, involved Catherine (C.j.) Burgess, a Maplewood resident and Columbia High School alumna, her father Aubrey, and Ryan Pogany, son of Bunny’s owner Leslie Pogany.

According to Burgess, she and her father were confronted by Pogany, who was making deliveries, as the Burgesses were trying to jumpstart Aubrey Burgess’s car that had stalled in a driveway near the restaurant. The elder Burgess, an accountant, owns a business also located on South Orange Avenue.

C.j. Burgess, who is a Navy veteran, reports that Pogany was aggressive and physically threatening to her and her father, demanding they move their cars from the driveway, and that he told her father to “go back to his country” and called her a “N***** bitch” and told her to “leave HIS country.”

In a post on the Bunny’s Facebook page, Leslie Pogany denied the allegations, writing, “To all of my loyal patrons and friends who have contacted me in support, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your words of kindness and care. The terrible things that some people are saying and spreading are false. Everyone stay safe and be well. I hope to provide you with a hospitable environment to break quarantine in the not too distant future.”

Pogany family attorney Elaine Harris additionally sent a letter to a community member claiming that C.j. Burgess’s “behavior was disgraceful and racist, not the other way around.”

See the video, C.j. Burgess’s full post, and Pogany’s reply here.

The SOMA Against Hate Collective — made up of religious and community leaders in South Orange and Maplewood — called for Pogany’s removal from the SOVCA Board in a letter dated June 3. The collective also asked for a community boycott until Bunny’s issues an apology, “acknowledges efforts to bully” Burgess and her father, removes Ryan Pogany from “a public-facing role in the business,” and has management and staff take anti-bias training.

After the vote to remove her from the SOVCA Board on June 12, Pogany made a statement:

“I am totally dismayed that this organization would consider being pressured by outside sources to have me removed as a member of this board based on unproven and unprovable accusations that are patently untrue. But I’ve come to learn that truth has no home here. This is about mob justice, appeasing the crowd. The organization has lost its innocence and its legitimacy.”

“You should be ashamed. You will have to live with this on your conscience. My conscience is clear,” added Pogany. “Just remember this: If it can happen to me, it can happen to you.”

After Pogany’s comment, Mark Murphy, Chair of SOVCA, said he wanted to share his comments from closed executive session that proceeded the vote:

“If I can offer some initial thoughts, I would like to thank Director Pagony for her hard work and care with our organization through the years. We are living in a very emotional and [inaudible] time. This is a very difficult discussion and vote we are going to take part in. I would like to say a few words on what the directors should be focusing on at this time. We are not a judge and we are not a jury. We are not the Board of Trustees and we are not the police department. We are not here to pass judgment on Director Pogany’s character or good standing and place in the community. What we are is a collective of impassioned volunteers who come together to spend countless hours to proudly serve our business district for our diverse stakeholders and that is it.”

Murphy continued, “I just want to say that this discussion and vote are occurring because we need to focus on one thing: the health, the strength and the vitality of our organization which will then allow us to proudly serve our beautiful, diverse community. I am incredibly proud of the group of directors I serve with. I find you compassionate, talented, intelligent and very giving to our mission.”

“But our organization is primarily a group of volunteers and we have limited bandwidth to our resources and our time. SOVCA was not party to this event but this event is taking over our narrative. Our ability to be effective and impactful in a diverse community that we love is at risk,” said Murphy.

“It was my hope that Director Pogany could see the difference between an issue that she is personally and professionally involved in versus the issue that could potentially jeopardize our mission.”