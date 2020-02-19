SOVCA and Investors Bank Host Free Cash Flow Seminar at Papillon 25

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance:

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) and Investors Bank invite all South Orange and Maplewood businesses to attend a FREE cash flow seminar led by Investors Bank. You’ll learn how to improve your cash flow, lower your merchant processing fees and network with other business owners. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served, cash bar. Please join us on Thursday, February 27 from 6 to 8 pm at Papillon 25 at 25 Valley St in South Orange.

Download (PDF, 87KB)

Please RSVP to [email protected] or call us at 973-763-6899.