Springfield Avenue Maplewood Unveils Its Small Business Saturday Holiday Shopping Giveaway 

Springfield Avenue Maplewood
From Springfield Avenue Maplewood:

Springfield Avenue Maplewood is organizing a Holiday Shopping Passport to kickoff Small Business Saturday and make visiting Springfield Avenue extra fun this year. The Passport promotion runs from Saturday, November 30 through December 14 and is simple to join.

The Holiday Shopping Passport is available on Springfield Avenue’s website at https://www.springfieldavenue.com/news/2024/11/12/holidaygiveaway or at any of the participating shops: Urban Cyclery, Sandwicheria, Akuaba African Fashions, El Rey, HLS Juice Bar, the General Store Shops & Cafe, Maplewood Bike Shed, Honey & Hive, Stanhope Africa, Cielo’s Final Touch, and N&K Prime.

Participants can collect stamps as they shop and dine on Springfield Avenue this season. Visitors to the WNTR Holiday Market on December 7th & 8th at 1848 Springfield Avenue can get an extra stamp.

Passport cards with 8 stamps from any of the 12 locations should be returned to the General Store (1875 Springfield Ave.) by December 14. One lucky winner at random will win a Springfield Avenue themed gift basket worth at least $200 in gifts and gift cards plus 5 additional winners will get $20 gift cards. 

No purchase necessary. Just shop, explore, and collect Passport stamps while supporting shopping local this holiday season. 

