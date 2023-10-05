The Able Baker and Lydia Johnson Dance School Join Together For a Benefit Party on Saturday, October 14

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

A wonderful night is in store at The Able Baker as owner Julie Pauly hosts a benefit party for The Lydia Johnson Dance School titled After Hours at The Able Baker. The party takes place right inside the iconic and beloved Able Baker bakery in Maplewood on October 14, 2023 starting at 7:00pm. Julie and her husband Thomas have been warm and active supporters of Lydia Johnson Dance since their daughter Ella studied dance at the School.

As a nonprofit, LJD School offers a noncompetitive, creative approach to dance education highlighted by students studying the craft of choreography as well as technique. The School is linked to the acclaimed LJD professional company about which The New Yorker has commented: “Johnson is a craftsman and a poet” and Critical Dance called a 2022 work of Ms. Johnson’s “…simple truth and transcendent beauty.”

For this warm and relaxed evening, the LJD Student Company has choreographed a dance designed to fit into The Able Baker space. Focusing on gesture, group shapes and rippling movements, the students have created a unique and lovely dance in gratitude to Julie, Thomas and Team Butter for their support!











LJD and Able first combined forces in 2019 before the pandemic, with Able hosting the first party in their own space! A chance to celebrate with both these local gems proved popular. This year, guests will get a chance to tour the “backstage” areas of the bakery and learn about baking from Julie and the team! Small bites will be generously donated by Celebrated Foods, wine and wonderful Able desserts will be served!

The School has an auction set up where bids can be taken online. We hope our community will visit and bid on the items which include a stunning and peaceful Catskill vacation house set on 6 acres. LJD wants to thank local businesses Beacon Jewelers for a stunning necklace, as well as Maker + Muse for a lovely bag.

Lydia and Julie sincerely hope you will join them and our wonderful community for a relaxed evening in support of the School, which prior to the pandemic gave $20,000 annually in scholarships to local children. The Scholarship Program is being re-booted after the pandemic, and proceeds from the party will help this effort.

Tickets are available at the nonprofit platform – aptly called Give Butter!

For tickets, head to For Tickets or to Donate!

To view and bid on auction items, visit Auction Items and Bidding!