The Ethical Mattress Company Holds Artist Series Open House Saturday, Feb. 11, Featuring Local Artist Jeremy Moss

From The Ethical Mattress Company:

The Ethical Mattress Company is holding its first “Artist Series Open House” this Saturday, February 11th, at their store located at 387 Millburn Avenue. Featuring the work of local artist Jeremy Moss, the public is invited to stop by anytime between 4pm-9pm to view a curated collection of paintings and photography by Mr. Moss. There will be door prizes, wine and a variety of refreshments will be served.

A co-founder of the Maplewood Art Walk, Moss is a painter, photographer and the curator of the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. Moss first moved to Maplewood twenty years ago, and is well-known in the local art community and was an active parent in the Clinton School community when his children attended there. When asked if he’d ever previously considered doing a gallery showing inside a mattress store, Moss said, “If it can be imagined, it can be created.”

“This is our first-ever artist series open house, and it’s something we’d like to do 3 or 4 times a year,” said Bryan Umiker, Maplewood resident and owner of The Ethical Mattress Company. “I’ve known Jeremy for years, and loved his work, and couldn’t be more excited to show these incredible pieces in our store.”

The Ethical Mattress Company features mattresses, pillows and bedding made from certified organic and natural materials. “Every mattress we sell is exceptionally well-made from natural materials like cotton, wool and natural latex, and they’re all made locally, right here in New Jersey,” Umiker said.

Mr. Moss’ work will be on display at the store until the end of March, and each one-of-a-kind piece is available for purchase.