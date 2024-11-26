The General Store Shops and Cafe in Maplewood Celebrates Small Businesses

From The General Store Shops and Cafe:

The General Store Shops and Cafe is SOMA”s original co-retail space featuring 8 unique and locally owned small businesses under one roof. In honor of their 5 years on Springfield Avenue, you’re invited to a Shop Small Saturday Celebration like no other.

Each shop will feature a special offer and the store will be filled with samples and treats. In the afternoon the Prosecco gets poured to delight shoppers and say cheers to 5 years!

The general store is owned and operated by Erin Hargrave-Kerns, Katrina Dell’Aquilla and Deanna Heacock who manage the space and own the cafe. These three unlikely business partners came together because of a love of community, coffee, retail and friendship.

“We are honored and thrilled to serve our neighbors everyday but especially this Shop Small Saturday. Each of our shop owners have poured so much heart and soul into what they do here and we want you to make the general store your #1 destination for shopping local.”

One of the highlights at the general store shops and cafe is customers can buy items from 8 different shops and pay for everything at one register. They offer a loyalty program which gives you $10 off after earning 250 points, they refuse tips in the cafe and they do NOT pass on the credit card fees to the customers.

These are the unique shops inside the General Store:

Etc. Gift Shop featuring affordable, fun and trendy gifts for the whole family.

Good Bottle Refill Shop: NJ’s first refill shop with a huge selection of sustainable gifts for the home.

Tea & Tunes offers both new and used records and fun music related gifts as well as loose leaf teas you can’t find everywhere.

Mrs. Meshugga is your local destination for Hanukkah gifts and merchandise.

Evermore Spirits focuses on wellbeing with soma’s biggest selection of non-alcoholic spirits.

Union Square Pretzel Co. serves soft pretzels every day and a wide assortment of flavored and hard packaged pretzels perfect for gifting.

Maplewood Wheelhouse is a cheese shop with all you need to make the best charcuterie platter.

General Store Cafe serves Paper Plane coffee and specialty drinks along with delicious baked goods from local bakeries and cottage licensed bakers. Christmas Trees are also available for sale on their website!

See what each store has to offer: https://www.generalstoreshopsandcafe.com/events