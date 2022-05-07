2022 Maplewood Ideas Festival Was a Huge Success — In Person and Virtual!

From Sarah Lester, Director, Maplewood Memorial Library:

Thank you to our presenters, sponsors and the people of Maplewood for making the return of the Ideas Festival a huge success!

Some fun facts:

Maplewood Library staff began planning for the 2022 Festival in January, 2021.

17 talented individuals from Maplewood and beyond — including three Maplewood Library staff members, presented at this year’s Festival.

270 people attended our events in real time.

Almost 600 people have watched the recordings — and that number continues to grow every day!

We are so grateful to our community for supporting the Ideas Festival and we are thrilled to be back with you all in person. You can watch all of this year’s fantastic events and learn more about The Ideas festival at https://www.maplewoodlibrary.org/ideas-festival.

Please continue to visit us for Adult Services at our interim location, 129 Boyden Ave, and at the Hilton Branch Library for Children’s and Teen services.

And don’t forget to check maplewoodlibrary.org regularly for information on our programs, materials and expansion updates!

Check out the photo gallery below; all photos credit Matt Peyton Photography.