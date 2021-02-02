26-Year-Old Columbia High Grad Needs Help Battling Brain Cancer

Columbia High School alumnus Christopher Auriemma, 26, is battling brain cancer. He recently finished law school and is without health insurance. Meanwhile, his father has been fighting cancer for the past three years. Family members have created a gofundme to help Chris and his dad through this difficult time.

In November, our cousin Christopher Auriemma received devastating news. He has recently been diagnosed with a grade 3 cancerous brain tumor, called astrocytoma. This comes after helping his mother and sister care his father for the past 3 years, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer himself. To say Christopher’s family is devastated is an understatement. For one family to be dealing with a father ill with cancer is quite enough to bear. To now have their son/brother suffering in the same way is unbearable. Chris has had 2 craniotomy surgeries to remove the tumor and is undergoing chemo and radiation.

Christopher is only 26 years old and just graduated Law School, with a Juris Doctor Degree. He is unable to work as he undergoes chemo and medical bills are mounting. The family is already stretched thin with medical bills stemming from the father’s cancer battle. Christopher’s mother is a nurse who has served her community for many years. Her salary alone will not be enough to cover the care for both her husband and son. We are hoping to raise funds to help Christopher’s family be able to afford the care he needs.

Visit the gofundme page here.