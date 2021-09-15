CommunityMaplewoodSports

3rd Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament for Epilepsy Raises Over $4,000

by Township of Maplewood Department of Community Services
From the Township of Maplewood Department of Community Services:

From left to right: Eric Bochner, Mark Bochner, Barry Etchman, Lara Tomlin

Congratulations to Champions Mark Bochner and Eric Bochner and Runners Up Lara Tomlin and Barry Etchman in the 3rd Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament for Epilepsy that rapped up this afternoon at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts in Maplewood. Thanks to all the participants and to the Holtz Family and Friends for helping to organize this event. The tournament hosted 16 doubles teams and raised over $4,000.00 for Epilepsy Services of NJ!!! The tournament was sponsored by the Maplewood Recreation Department and St. James’s Gate Publick House in Maplewood Village.

The tournament was held in the memory of Laura Holtz who passed away from complications relating to epilepsy. Laura began playing tennis in the Maplewood Tennis Program at age 6. She became a tennis instructor while in high school for the children’s classes and for the tennis camp. She was a talented tennis player, caring teacher, and a wonderful person.

