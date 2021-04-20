Achieve’s Maker Madness ‘Take + Make’ Edition Takes Place Saturday, April 24

From the Achieve Foundation

It’s Back! This year the Achieve Foundation’s popular family-friendly event moves from the Columbia HS cafeteria to your kitchen table and beyond, with FREE hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Join us on April 24th beginning at 10:00 AM for a fun day that will include:

Take-home maker kits. Pick up the kits starting at 10am and while supplies last at local venues throughout Maplewood and South Orange and your kids (and you!) can try your hand making all kinds of fun projects. See chart below and on our Achieve Website for a full list of maker kits and locations.

STEM demonstrations at Columbia HS Ritzer Field: Join us outdoors and socially distanced to “Meet the Bees,” “Learn How Levers Work” and meet and see a demo from SOMa’s all-girls FIRST LEGO League robotics team.

Online coding fun through CodeJoy. Kids can control real robots in real time in this fun and educational interactive aeorobic robots and coding class. Pre-registration is required: online session #1 @ 10AM and online session #2 @ 3PM

Geo-Cache Adventure. Get to know Maplewood and South Orange in a whole new way with this easy and fun scavenger hunt. Start at the Baird and follow a QR code at each location that will lead to the next adventure, a total of 15 locations. All you will need is a mobile phone with a map app, a QR code scanner and internet connection. The adventure takes about 1 hour & 15 minutes if you are walking. Get started here: https://sites.google.com/view/makermadness2021-geo-caching

More information and further details will be available on the Achieve website (achievefoundation.org) and the Achieve Facebook page.