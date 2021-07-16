Become a Sponsor for the Annual Duck Race

From the South Mountain YMCA

The Annual Duck Race is coming – and we want you to be a sponsor! On September 12th hundreds of families will gather on the Rahway River in Memorial Park to cheer their ducks to victory and some terrific prizes.

This is a fantastic way to advertise your business while supporting children and families in South Orange and Maplewood communities. Your sponsorship will help to provide financial assistance, summer camp scholarships and youth development programs. 20% of proceeds will also support our local MEND Food Pantry.

Visit: https://bit.ly/smyduckrace or contact jgoodger@metroymcas.org or tdonaldson@metroymcas.org.