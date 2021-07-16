CommunityMaplewoodSouth OrangeSponsored

Become a Sponsor for the Annual Duck Race

by South Mountain YMCA
written by South Mountain YMCA
From the South Mountain YMCA

The Annual Duck Race is coming – and we want you to be a sponsor!  On September 12th hundreds of families will gather on the Rahway River in Memorial Park to cheer their ducks to victory and some terrific prizes.

This is a fantastic way to advertise your business while supporting children and families in South Orange and Maplewood communities. Your sponsorship will help to provide financial assistance, summer camp scholarships and youth development programs. 20% of proceeds will also support our local MEND Food Pantry.

Visit: https://bit.ly/smyduckrace or contact jgoodger@metroymcas.org or tdonaldson@metroymcas.org.

Levels of support are:

Diamond Duck Sponsor: $5000 Headline Sponsor of Duck Race 2021

Platinum:  $1000 Duck Heat Naming Rights and Premier Sponsorship Banner

Gold:  $500 Premier Sponsorship Banner

Silver:  $250 In-River Signage

Bronze:  $100 Sandwich Board Signage

Past Sponsors include: BCB Community Bank, Roman Gourmet, The Local Yarn Store, Maplewood Rotary Club, Village Trattoria, Keller Williams, Maplewood South Orange Book Festival, Coda Kitchen & Bar, Maplewood Country Club, St James Gate, SuzyQues BBQ & Bar, Maplewood Mercantile, SOMEA, Eventage, Anthony Garubo Salon, Bagel Chateau, Park Wood Diner, Run, Jump Lift, Stacey Electric & many more!

