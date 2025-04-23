Bridges Outreach Fundraiser May 9 for Programs Ending Homelessness in Essex & Union Counties

Summit, NJ – Bridges Outreach is thrilled to announce its upcoming fundraiser, Dueling Pianos, an

unforgettable evening of music, community, and giving back, taking place on Friday, May 9 at 6:30 PM at

the beautiful Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, NJ.

This lively and interactive musical experience will feature two talented pianists going head-to-head with

audience-favorite hits, creating a high-energy atmosphere of fun and fundraising. All proceeds from the

event will support Bridges Outreach’s mission to end homelessness through direct outreach, case

management, and advocacy.

The event is proudly chaired by Bridges Board Member Jessica Mills, alongside dedicated community leaders Leslie Flax, Jennifer Counihan, and Annel Montero-Mitchell, whose passion and commitment to the Bridges mission are driving this night of impact and entertainment.

“We’re excited to bring our community together in such a joyful way while raising critical funds to support our outreach and case management programs,” said Jessica Mills. “Dueling Pianos will be a night to remember, filled with laughter, connection, and purpose.”

Guests will enjoy delicious food, signature cocktails, and of course, the chance to request their favorite

songs throughout the evening. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available now.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit bridges.cbo.io

About Bridges Outreach, Inc.:

A leading nonprofit provider of homeless services in Northern NJ with locations in both Union and Essex

Counties. Bridges’ mission is to end homelessness through volunteer-driven outreach and individual case management focusing on health, housing, and independence. Bridges end homelessness by working with clients to obtain and maintain permanent housing through their Project Connect program located in Newark and Summit, NJ. Their mission is achieved through a four-step comprehensive process which includes Street Outreach & Engagement, Intensive Case Management, Housing Navigation & Placement, and Housing Sustainment & Skill Building. Learn more at bridgesoutreach.org.