Celebrate 50 Years of Cougar Boosters on Thursday, October 24

From The Cougar Boosters:

The Cougar Boosters invites our Maplewood-South Orange Community to join us on Thursday, October 24th (7-10PM) at St. James’s Gate as we kick off our 50th Anniversary! The event is free to all with the first 50 attendees receiving a “beer on the boosters,” and all attendees will be able to enjoy discounted beer & wine, light snacks and participate in raffles throughout the evening. We’ll also have a football pool going for the Thursday night game between the Vikings and the Rams.

The event will also serve as the official start of our 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign: the refurbishment of the CHS Cougar Courtyard into a quiet, natural spot for study and reflection for all CHS students.

Established in 1974, the Cougar Boosters have provided critical financial support for extracurricular programs at Columbia High School. These funds have helped student organizations and athletic teams participate in team events and club activities, present award-winning musical and theatrical performances, replace aging equipment, enter and host prestigious academic competitions, publish student writings, enhance school and athletic facilities and so much more. We hold a number of events throughout the year to raise this funding, including our annual Albert Farrah Golf & Tennis Classic. We also invite community support through our website: chscougarboosters.org/donate/

Please join us on Thursday, October 24th, for this fun-filled night of celebration, community and support of The Cougar Boosters!

The Cougar Boosters is a registered 501(c)3 organization that provides critical financial support of all registered student activities and teams at Columbia High School. Established in 1974, the Boosters have provided over $550,000 in funding to over 120 student activities and teams. To learn more, please visit chscougarboosters.org