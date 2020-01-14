Community Coalition on Race to Hold 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Observance Jan. 20

From the CCR:

In 2020, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day with multiple events. The 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance is on Monday, January 20, 2:00 pm, at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave, Maplewood, and is free and open to all. This year’s theme is The Power of One and the program will feature youth voices who will reflect—through spoken word, dance, poetry and music—on the power of individuals to transform our community and our world by counteracting bigotry, hate, and violence in the face of white nationalism. We will end the observance with a symbolic lighting of luminaries as a demonstration of peace and solidarity with Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community.

Following the observance at 3:30 pm, there will be a Volunteer Fair/Reception in the cafeteria. Attendees will have an opportunity to sign up for local service projects, to donate non-perishable foods for local food pantries including canned tuna, chicken & salmon, canned veggies, cooking oils, shelf-stable milk, pancake mix and syrup, peanut butter & jelly, canned fruits (Please remember, NO glass containers) and to donate toiletry and grooming items including travel size soap, deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes, mouth wash, body lotion, shower gel, combs, shampoo, conditioner, and washcloths. Those willing to work on the spot will have the option to assembling those toiletries into “go bags” at the Instant Impact table.

At sunset that evening, the entire community is invited to join the MLK Luminary Project by lighting up the outside of their homes with Community Coalition on Race Luminaries that can be decorated with images of Dr. King’s message of peace. The Luminaries come four in a pack for a donation of $10 and can be purchased onsite that day or from the following SOMA merchants: The Able Baker, [words] Bookstore, True Salvage Café, Fringe, General Store Cooperative, A Paper Hat, Oh! Canary, The Bread Stand, D&I Fitness, Sparkhouse Toys, Pet Wants and Elitist Café. The Luminary Project is a fundraiser for the Coalition.